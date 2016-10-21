Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 21

First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch opens

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 21, 2016 11:13 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING There are pumpkins of all sizes at the First United Methodist Church's Pumpkin Patch. The fundraiser started Monday and will run through Monday, Oct. 31, in the open area in front of the Sleep Inn on N.C. 55 West.

The First United Methodist Church's Pumpkin Patch opened Monday and will run through Monday, Oct. 31, in the open area in front of the Sleep Inn on N.C. 55 West.

The cost will depend on the size and will range from 75 cents for the very small ones on up to maybe $20 or $30.

And a portion of the proceeds will help raise funds for the mission work of the church around the world and in the local community.

There will be plenty of free parking.

The hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and Sunday noon to 8 p.m.

A special Pumpkin Patch for Kids will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, featuring games and Pickle Train rides for children who can wear their Halloween costumes.