Hurricane victm's car stolen, again

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on October 21, 2016 10:18 AM

Police say a man stole a woman's car while she was staying at a Wayne County shelter.

The victim reported the theft to the Goldsboro Police Department last Wednesday. She said her house was flooded after Hurricane Matthew struck Wayne County, forcing her to relocate to the American Red Cross Shelter set up at Carver Heights Elementary School.

While she was staying there, a man at the shelter stole her keys from her purse.

Police believe the suspect walked to the woman's house and took her car, valued at $20,000, according to the report.

The woman did not see the man steal her keys, the report said, but she told the police the same man has stolen her car several times before.

"We are patrolling the areas where people have to evacuate because of flooding," Maj. Anthony Carmon of the police department said. "We have made arrests for individuals in that area."

"It may or may not be directly related to the fact the areas are uninhabited, but we are definitely patrolling those areas where we can deter or catch the people if they're trying to break into people's houses."