Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 21

<< "First United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch opens" - "xx" >>

Ready to swing and slide

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 21, 2016 11:13 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Alan Martinez, 3, watches Sunday afternoon from his perch on the playground equipment as Debbie Jones speaks during the dedication of the new Calypso playground. Nearly 50 people attended the ceremony. News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Abigail Cashwell, 11 months, keeps her eyes on her grandfather, Carlton Cashwell, as he swings her Sunday prior to the dedication of the new Calypso playground. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/STEVE HERRING Children gather Sunday afternoon as the ribbon is cut officially opening the new playground at Albritton Park in Calypso. Park committee members taking part in the ceremony are, from left, Gail Herring, Sarah Nielsen, Debbie Jones, Kathy Thigpen and Suzanne Britt.

CALYPSO -- The dedication ceremony for the new playground at Albritton Park was delayed a week because of Hurricane Matthew.

But rather than make children wait to enjoy the new playground, especially in the aftermath of devastation caused by the storm, the park was open to children all week prior to Sunday afternoon's dedication ceremony.

"We had no power here (after the storm)," playground committee chairman Debbie Jones said. "The children were antsy. The lights went out Saturday night here. We took the barriers and stuff down Sunday morning (Oct. 9). Kids were out here Sunday afternoon. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. I have looked out every day, and I have been here a lot.

"It has just been a godsend. It is a wonderful little thing. I could not be happier. The committee was awesome. I am pleased with the turnout."

Mrs. Jones called the children up front as the ribbon was cut to officially open the playground, and the children swarmed the slides and swings before the ribbon had hardly touched the ground.

"Guys this is your playground," Mrs. Jones told the nearly 50 who gathered for the ceremony. "You bought it. You paid for it. Come out and enjoy the playground. Help us keep the playground clean and safe."

Park rules are posted near the playground equipment.

"There are to be no cans, bottles, food in this play area," she said. "But there are picnic tables, cement tables. Come out and enjoy it. Bring your family and enjoy it.

"In closing I want to say this is the day the Lord has made. Let us be glad and rejoice in it."

The playground was built on a 19,000-square-foot area adjacent to the ball field at Albritton Recreation Park.

There are two play areas -- one for ages 2 to 5 and the other for 6 to 12.

The playground was built in less than two days, Sept. 9 to 10, by representatives of the playground company and community volunteers, including members of the University of Mount Olive baseball teams.

Inmates from the Duplin County jail helped as well.

Mrs. Jones praised the committee of local volunteers that included Suzanne Britt, Roy Cottle, Gail Herring, Sarah Nielsen, Kevin Schoolcraft and Kathy Thigpen.

Roger Davis was an "unofficial member," whom Mrs. Jones said she went to "many, many" times for advice and how to get help in filling out grant applications.

She also thanked her husband, Steve Jones, and town officials for their help.

Discussions about the project actually started in August of 2015.

"We officially kicked off our fundraiser effort Jan 31," she said. "We had hoped to open the park May 31. A $100,000 goal is a lofty goal. So we quickly realized we may not have the $100,000 raised by may so we extended the deadline.

"We received donations from everywhere -- locally, surrounding areas, different cities, mom and pop stores, hundred million dollar corporations. To all of you who donated funds to this project, thank you, thank you, thank you. Without you it would not be possible. We were hoping corporate sponsors would furnish about 50 percent of our goal. They exceeded that."

One of the major aspects of the fundraiser was the sale of 4-inch by 8-inch bricks and the 12-inch by 12-inch memorial and honorarium bricks. They are located on the paved walking trail near the South Third Street entrance.

"I have had requests to reopen that project because some people were not able to order," she said. "So the brick ordering has been reopened until the end of the year.

"You have until Dec. 31 to order bricks again in honor of someone, in memory of someone, however you want to do it."

Playground equipment that had been located on the site was removed several years ago because years of use and neglect had left it unsafe for children to play on, Mayor Joanne Wilson said.

"My applause for all of the ones who did the hard work," she said. "When commissioners first decided that we had to close the park because of the condition of the equipment I was depressed. Just looking back and seeing how things are, and now it is looking so much better -- maybe it was a good idea because it is looking 100 percent better.

"It is good to see all of the hard work that you have done and it looks better. I am glad for everybody who came out to see and help us with the turnout. Thanks to everyone who gave."

Donations are still being accepted and should be sent to the Town of Calypso, P.O. Box 385, Calypso, N.C., 28325, attention Debbie Jones. Checks should be made payable to the Town of Calypso and earmarked for Albritton Park

For more information, call Mrs. Jones at 919-222-5445 or contact any committee member.