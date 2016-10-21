Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 21

Residents can replace vital documents at register of deeds

Full Size Full Size News-Argus file photo Judy Harrison stands in the Wayne County Register of Deeds office. Through the register of deeds office, residents can replace vital documents.

Wayne County residents can replace vital documents lost or destroyed because of Hurricane Matthew through the Wayne County Register of Deeds office.

"To the citizens of Wayne County, my thoughts and prayers are with you in the wake of Hurricane Matthew," registrar Judy Harrison said. "As time goes on there could be items that need replacing.

"The Register of Deeds office has Wayne County birth certificates, death certificates, and marriage certificates. The fee for certified copies of vital records in this office is $10 each."

Those needing replacement copies should bring their identification to the Register of Deeds office on the William Street side of the Wayne County Courthouse Annex first floor.

Driver's license and state issued identification cards are the best proofs of ID, Mrs. Harrison said.

"If your identification was lost during the storm or flood, please contact this office for suggestions," she said. "Request forms must be completed for each document. The usual return time is within 10 minutes.

"Birth certificates of individuals born after 1971 in most other counties in the state of North Carolina can be obtained through this office. The fee is $24. The office of N.C. Vital Records charges a fee of $14 to use its system and the remaining $10 is for the actual certificate. The turnaround time will be about 20 minutes."

Property-related documents in Wayne County are recorded in the office of the Wayne County Register of Deeds which include, but are not limited to deeds, deeds of trust, powers of attorney, assignments, satisfactions, etc.

Regular copies of real estate instruments are 25 cents each. Certified copies of real estate are $5 for the first page and $2 for each page thereafter.

For more information, call the office at 919-731-1449.