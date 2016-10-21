Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 21

School phones fixed

By From staff reports

October 21, 2016

Issues with phone service at eight schools have been resolved, Wayne County Public Schools officials said Thursday.

The problem, the result of an AT&T equipment site being damaged by flooding, had resulted in all of the Eastern Wayne and Spring Creek schools, as well as Meadow Lane Elementary and Greenwood Middle, not having the ability to receive incoming calls.

All 33 schools, closed since the Oct. 8 hurricane, reopened on Thursday.