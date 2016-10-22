Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 22

Homeowner defends his family, kills intruder

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 22, 2016 8:26 PM

An early morning home invasion in the county resulted in a man's death Saturday, according to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office.

A man whos identity has not yet been released broke into an occupied residence while dressed in all balck and wearing a mask, officials said.

The homeowner shot and killed him.

"We are working on identification of the suspect and hope to release it tomorrow at latest," Major Tom Effler said Saturday afternoon.

Deputies responded to a call at approximately 4:15 a.m. Saturday to 202 Little River Drive in reference to a home invasion and a shooting.

When deputies arrived they found the suspect lying near a door. He had been shot once with a handgun.

The suspect was taken by Wayne County EMS to Wayne Memorial Hospital and later airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

The homeowner -- whose name has also not yet been released -- and his family were asleep in bed when their alarm was activated, according to a Sheriff's Office press release.

The homeowner went to check on the alarm, and when he did not see anything wrong he returned to the bedroom when the alarm was activated again.

When the homeowner went to check again he was surprised by the suspect who held a gun on him.

The homeowner, defending himself, got into a struggle with the suspect, and during the struggle a firearm went off.

The homeowner contacted law enforcement and, after a brief investigation no charges are expected to be filed.

The suspect did not have any identification on him, the sheriff's office said.

He is describes as a white male in his 30s, with dark hair and facial hair.

Anyone who has information that may lead to the identification of the suspect is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 919-731-1481.