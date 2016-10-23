Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

Art gathering coming to Wayne County Museum

By Rochelle Moore

A local designer will host the first Masters of the Arts Past, Present and Future Exposition at the Wayne County Museum on Oct. 29.

The event will include participation by nearly a dozen designers, artists and creators of locally made products that will be on display in the museum, at 116 N. William St. The event, from 1 to 4 p.m., is open to the public at no cost.

"People who are masters of the arts are the vendors I chose for this event because they're masters in what they do from selling to inspiring people through spoken word, cooking and photography to designers of their own apparel and artwork," said Ebony Young, event organizer and owner of Black Signature.

Drinks as well as food will be available, including lunch plates from Carla's Kitchen. Entertainment will be provided by the group No Grey.

Vendors will set up spaces to display their services and products that include wire scarves, curvy dresses, inspirational shirts, homemade and costume jewelry, photography including onsite headshots, and homemade cakes, cake pops and cupcakes, Young said.

Several prizes, including a $50 value gift, are planned as part of a raffle drawing. Raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each, with the ticket proceeds going to the family of a 9-year-old girl battling bone cancer.

"I'm trying to get the word out about Olivia (Hickman)," Young said. "I want to bring awareness to her and the kids with cancer."

Young, who sells T-shirts with inspirational messages from her Pikeville-based company, Black Signature, decided to hold the event in an effort to bring together like-minded entrepreneurs.

"I'm taking a leap," she said. "All this is brand new to me. I wanted to get my name out there and see if it's something I want to do more often, as a career."