Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

<< "Embers to perform for Empty Stocking Fund" -

Art takes its place

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 23, 2016 12:42 AM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Goldsboro City Manager Scott Stevens, Allison Platt, Dilophosaurus creator Ben Benton of Benton & Sons Fabrication Co., and Beverly Wallace-Wiggins in front of City Hall on Friday afternoon Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS A stainless steel Diplophosaurus titled "Humble," on loan to the city of Goldsboro by the manufacturer, Benton and Sons Fabrication Co., stands on Center Street. The art piece was installed early Friday morning along with others and will be on display for about a year.

A 14-foot-tall steel-crafted dinosaur is one of several new public art pieces now on display along Center Street in downtown Goldsboro.

A celebration of the new artwork took place Friday, following the recent installation of the sculptures in two Center Street roundabouts, the John Street parking lot and a downtown median.

"When we decided to incorporate roundabouts throughout Center Street as part of the streetscape project, we created a space that provided an opportunity for some public benefit," said Scott Stevens, city manager.

"Since downtown is growing into a recognizable art based economic environment, public art seemed to be a good fit."

The first four art pieces were installed a year ago under a one-year lease. Those sculptures have since been replaced with newer selections, also under a one-year lease, at a total city cost of $5,000.

The dinosaur, located in the roundabout at Center and Mulberry streets near City Hall, is being donated by Pikeville-based Benton and Sons Fabrication, at no cost for a year.

The downtown sculptures have been a downtown draw and a backdrop for photo shoots for proms, weddings and graduations during the past year, he said.

Three of the four selections were made by the public steering art committee, which reviewed more than 55 possible pieces this year. In the Chestnut and Center Street roundabout is a 14-foot-tall, stainless steel, bronze and aluminum sculpture -- Sounds of the Elements -- crafted to mimic the shape of a musician's musical fork.

An 18-foot-tall, multi-colored steel piece, Sky Walker, has been added to the John Street parking lot, off Center Street. The 7-foot-tall Mates piece has been added to the median along the 100 block of North Center Street.