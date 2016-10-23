Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

'Disturbance' at Neuse Correctional ---- at least two injured

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 23, 2016 8:19 PM

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office confirms deputies have been called to assist with what is being called a disturbance at Neuse Correctional Institution.

At least one inmate and one employee have been transported to Wayne Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial reports of a riot at the facility have not been confirmed. Fire Department personnel are on scene and have at least one fire under control.

Not all of the inmates seem to be secure at this time, according to radio traffic.

According to the minimum security prison's web site, there are currently 788 inmates being housed at Neuse Correctional with a staff size of 279.

As of 8:30 p.m. Sunday, additional fire units were being called in to assist crews already on scene and to provide rehabilitation to the firefighters -- water, a place to cool down -- who've already been working to contain or extinguish fires at the facility caused during the disturbance.

So far, reporters at the scene have been pushed back to the nearby State Employees Credit Union to await word from state officials. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.