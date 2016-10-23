Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

<< "Council member Antonio Williams past due on taxes" - "Art takes its place " >>

Embers to perform for Empty Stocking Fund

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 23, 2016 12:42 AM

As part of the drive to raise money for the Empty Stocking fund, The Embers Band will be in concert in Goldsboro, donating part of the proceeds from the show to the benefit.

The fund provides needy children with toys and clothes at Christmas, as well as a Christmas party.

The Embers will perform at the Paramount Theatre at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. Regular tickets are $22 and VIP tickets are $37. Tickets can be obtained by contacting the News-Argus at 919-778-2211 or by stopping by the newspaper office at 310 N. Berkeley Blvd.