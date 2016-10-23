Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

Goldsboro native in new movie

By Joey Pitchford

Published in News on October 23, 2016 12:42 AM

Goldsboro native Mona Parks recently appeared on the silver screen as an "N-TEK agent" in the action film "Max Steel," which released in theaters Oct. 14.

Ms. Parks has been acting since 1987, and received a degree in drama from Wayne Community College. She said that acting has always been a big part of her life.

"Acting was my passion ever since I was little, I always loved getting in front of people and showing off," she said. "Getting into plays at church, I've always loved it."

Getting to work on "Max Steel," a multimillion-dollar film, was a special experience for Ms. Parks. She became a part of the cast after working through Southern Casting, a casting company that directed her to MGM Studios. From there, she said, everything worked out well.

"It was awesome, the people, the cast was great." she said. "Everybody was friendly, there was none of this separation where the extras are over here by themselves."

Ms. Parks has also appeared in programs such as NBC's "Under the Dome 2" as well as multiple commercials. She also models professionally and is a former Ms. Goldsboro Pageant winner.

Ms. Parks recently moved from Goldsboro to Atlanta, Ga., to pursue her acting career, but she hopes to be able to one day come back to her hometown.

"My goal is to get a top role in a major production, but my end goal is to be a director," she said. "I'm not just doing this for me. I want to be able to create a 501(c)3 and help contribute to my community in Goldsboro."

Ms. Parks also said that her daughters motivate her to chase her dreams.

"I want to set an example for them that no matter what things come up that try to hinder you in life, you got to keep pushing regardless to reach your goal," she said.