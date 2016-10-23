Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

In wake of hurricane, DMV to waive fees in some counties

RALEIGH --In an effort to provide relief to residents impacted by Hurricane Matthew, Gov. Pat McCrory has directed the Division of Motor Vehicles to temporarily waive certain fees for customers in counties affected by Hurricane Matthew.

""We are committed to offering every assistance possible to those impacted by Hurricane Matthew so that families can return to their homes, schools, businesses and normal way of life," McCrory said. "Waiving these fees will help build on our efforts to support those affected."

The action applies to the following counties: Beaufort, Bertie, Bladen, Brunswick, Camden, Carteret, Chowan, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Currituck, Dare, Duplin, Edgecombe, Gates, Greene, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lenoir, Martin, Nash, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Pitt, Robeson, Sampson, Tyrrell, Washington, Wayne and Wilson.

While motor vehicle property taxes will still be due during an annual registration renewal, DMV will waive the following fees in the above-listed counties until Dec. 1:

License/ID Card Fees:

* Duplicate Drivers License: $13

* Duplicate CDL: $13

* New or Duplicate Special ID: $13

Vehicle Fees:

* Duplicate or Corrected Title: $20

* Replacement Registration Plates: $20

* Duplicate Registration Card: $20

* Registration Renewal Late Fees: $15-$25

In addition to the DMV fee waivers, Governor McCrory has signed an executive order calling for flexibility with school calendars, taken action to provide supplemental Food and Nutrition Services benefits, approved disaster unemployment assistance for those who lost their jobs as a result of Hurricane Matthew, extended the tax filing deadline and waived the late penalty for any taxpayer in the impacted counties, and worked with federal partners to provide more than $25 million in federal funding for individual assistance.