Man fights off armed attackers

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 23, 2016 12:42 AM

A man walking in the 500 block of North Claiborne Street was allegedly attacked by three men in an attempted robbery Thursday evening.

The incident took place at about 6 p.m., according to the police report.

The victim reported to the Goldsboro Police Department that was walking to the store he asked a person for directions at. That is when two others approached him and punched him in the face, the report said.

A fight started, but one of the men pulled out a knife. The report said the victim continued fighting off the men until they left the area.

"They were unable to get anything," Maj. Anthony Carmon of the police department said.

"We haven't done a follow-up interview with him yet, so I don't know if he actually fought them off or they just figured it was too much effort."