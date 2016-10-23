Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

Public's help sought in identifying driver

October 23, 2016

The state State Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in helping identify the vehicle and driver who died in a fiery crash on I-95 near mile-marker 95 just outside the city limits of Smithfield on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

The accident involved a tractor trailer and a recreational vehicle.

The recreational vehicle was burned beyond recognition.

The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, is described as a white male, approximately 60-65 years of age. Anyone with information is asked to call 919-733-3861 or 1-800-662-7956.