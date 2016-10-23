Public's help sought in identifying driver
By From staff reports
Published in News on October 23, 2016 12:42 AM
The state State Highway Patrol is seeking the public's help in helping identify the vehicle and driver who died in a fiery crash on I-95 near mile-marker 95 just outside the city limits of Smithfield on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The accident involved a tractor trailer and a recreational vehicle.
The recreational vehicle was burned beyond recognition.
The driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, is described as a white male, approximately 60-65 years of age. Anyone with information is asked to call 919-733-3861 or 1-800-662-7956.