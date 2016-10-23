Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

Red Cross needs volunteers

By From staff reports

The American Red Cross is opening a volunteer intake center in Goldsboro beginning Monday. It will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers are needed to work in the Red Cross warehouse, distribute cleaning items to hurricane victims, answer phones and help hurricane victims receive services they need. Warehouse volunteers must be able to lift 25 pounds.

The center will be located at 600 N. George St.

Anyone interested in volunteering should fill out an application at redcross.org/volunteer.

For more information, call 202-664-7589.