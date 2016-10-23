Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

<< "Scores take part in walk against Alzheimer's" - "Jones guilty on all counts" >>

University of Mount Olive to observe exercise month

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 23, 2016 12:42 AM

MOUNT OLIVE -- In honor of Exercise is Medicine Month at the University of Mount Olive, health and physical education majors are holding the Second Annual Trojan Health Awareness Day on Tuesday, October 25.

Students from Carver Elementary, Southern Wayne High School, Mount Olive Middle School and Snow Hill Primary School will participate in the event.

According to Jesse Lancaster, instructor of recreation and leisure, the UMO HPE students have prepared a number of different activities to increase students' awareness of healthy and physically active lifestyles. UMO students will lead several events across the UMO campus that focus on: components of social health, mental & emotional health, nutrition, cardiovascular endurance, muscular strength, flexibility, and skill related fitness.

"Our hope is that by targeting the school age population that we can create excitement and provide education in regards to health and wellness," said Lancaster. "Our plan is to utilize activities that are engaging as a platform to teach the components of fitness and wellness. The overarching goal is to spur a continued desire within the students to be physically active and lead a healthy lifestyle. We are thrilled to see this event grow and look forward to partnering with numerous local schools, on this day, as well as in the future. Our vision is that these students will leave here with the wow factor, that being healthy and physically fit is fun and feels good."

The University of Mount Olive is a private institution rooted in the liberal arts tradition with defining Christian values. The University, sponsored by the Convention of Original Free Will Baptists, has locations in Mount Olive, New Bern, Wilmington, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, Research Triangle Park, Washington, Jacksonville, and in Smithfield. For more information, visit www.umo.edu.