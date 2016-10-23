Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 23

WAGES offers clothes, food to hurricane victims

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on October 23, 2016

WAGES opened its doors again on Friday to give away more than just clothes.

Scheduled for spring and fall only, the clothing giveaway broke the rules from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and offered items such as diapers and canned soup to families affected by Hurricane Matthew.

Families lined up at 507 Royall Ave., where they received a 33-gallon garbage bag from volunteers and a chance to browse donated infant and adult clothes, kitchenware and non-perishable foods.

"It's important to address the needs of the community," Alicia Exum said, who is a case manager for WAGES' Self-Sufficiency Project.

She said another clothing giveaway took place last Friday, but more donations were left over.

"We understand that a lot of families have lost items throughout the county, even our surrounding cities and surrounding counties," she said.

Brandy Thomas looked at outfits for her 3-year-old daughter, Olivia Thomas, and clothes for her family in Lumberton.

Ms. Thomas said a tree fell on her house, and water ruined clothes. She said her family and friends back home lost much more with the floods, but the clothing giveaway helps.

"It's good to give back," she said. "Some don't have it and some do. So it's good that they are here to give back."

"Volunteers continued to pass out bags, fold clothes and hang shirts up for the next group of families who walked in the room.

One volunteer, Abia Debro, is a parent of two WAGES students, and she has helped with the clothing giveaway for four years. Mrs. Debro said she and her son, Ky'mari Debro, 4, and her daughter, Racquelle Debro, 3, have clothes and food, but she wanted to see the less fortunate take something home.

"It's me doing my part," she said. "I was very fortunate to not be affected as much. I mean, everybody got affected. I came out to do what I can."

Mrs. Debro said last week's clothing giveaway saw more people just a week after Matthew hit. She said the canned foods were added this week.

"I've seen a big difference," she said. "There was a bigger need because a lot of people pretty much probably put there pride to the side and came on out."