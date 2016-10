Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 24

Bill Clinton to visit Goldsboro

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 24, 2016 11:19 AM

Former President Bill Clinton will make a campaign stop in Goldsboro at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot next to the Wayne County Democratic Party headquarters building, 138 N. Center St.