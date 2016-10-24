Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 24

Theater offers free tickets

The Paramount Theatre is offering free tickets to the Parsons Dance on Friday, Oct. 28, to anyone who has been affected by Hurricane Matthew.

The show will be held at 7:30 p.m.

The city of Goldsboro and the Paramount Theatre Foundation are providing the free tickets.

"This performance is a year and half in the making, and will be a terrific display of strength and agility; unique to anything we have ever presented." said Sherry Archibald, Paramount Theatre director. "I appreciate the opportunity to offer this experience to so many that have suffered loss in their business or home during Hurricane Matthew."

Immediately following the show, Parsons Dance members will do a talkback with the audience.

Members of Parsons Dance will not only do a show at the Paramount, but will also work with autistic students at Goldsboro's New Independence Academy and will also teach a dance exercise class for seniors at the Zwerling Performing Arts Center. They will also do workshops with local student dancers interested in a dance career.

Free tickets for those affected the hurricane can be reserved by calling the Paramount at 919-583-8432 or at the box office, not online.

Tickets to the show are $22 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger.