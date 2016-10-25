Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 25

Bill Clinton to stop in city

By Rochelle Moore

By Rochelle Moore
October 25, 2016

Former President Bill Clinton will make a campaign stop in Goldsboro today at 2 p.m. as part of an eastern North Carolina bus tour in support of his wife, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

Clinton will launch the "Stronger Together" bus tour in Rocky Mount, at 11 a.m., before pulling into downtown Goldsboro where he will speak from the John Street parking lot, located off Center Street, according to Hillary for America communication staff.

The parking lot is next to the Wayne County Democratic Party headquarters, at 138 N. Center St.

"I have been requesting, just asking, they send him," said Ernestine Wooten, chairwoman of the Wayne County Democratic Party. "Since we've been working for this campaign, I didn't think we could get Hillary because this community is so small, but I thought I could get her husband, Bill Clinton.

"We're really excited that he's coming. I think it will be helpful to the community to have him come. We feel it would be a boost to our community to have him here."

The public can start arriving at 1 p.m., and people are asked to register prior to attending, at www.hillaryclinton.com/ events. The event is open to the public.

According to the Hillary for America campaign, the former president will discuss Hillary Clinton's plans to build an economy that works for all and her vision for an America that is stronger together.

Clinton plans to visit Greenville tonight before making other stops in Wilmington and Fayetteville Wednesday.

Clinton's bus tour includes a 7:15 p.m. visit to Greenville tonight at the Five Points Plaza, near the intersection of Fifth Street and Evans Street. On Wednesday, Clinton will be at Cape Fear Community College, in Wilmington, at 10:30 a.m. He will visit the Plaza at Rudolph Jones Student Center, Fayetteville State University, at 6 p.m.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump also plans to visit the area Wednesday, with a planned stop at the Kinston Jet Center, at 7 p.m.