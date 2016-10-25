Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 25

<< "Bill Clinton to visit Goldsboro" - "Price gouging accusations probed by attorney general" >>

Blood collections scheduled

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 25, 2016 9:57 AM

The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood before the holiday season is in full swing. A seasonal decline often occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year's Day when donors get busy with festivities. However, the need for blood doesn't take a holiday.

You can help by reminding the public that blood donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the winter holidays. Below you'll find more information about upcoming blood donation opportunities in the community.

In Goldsboro, there will be a blood drive on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. until 1:20 p.m. at Wayne Community College and on Nov. 8 from 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Wayne County Red Cross at 600 N. George St.

There also will be a blood drive at the Pope Wellness Center at 634 Henderson Drive in Mount Olive on Nov. 8 from 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.