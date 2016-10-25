Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 25

To keep warm

By Becky Barclay

Winter is coming soon, and some people in Wayne County don't even have a warm coat to keep the chill out.

To help, First Baptist Church is holding its annual Warm the Word event Nov. 5 at 8 a.m. at the church, located at 125 S. John St.

"Church member Scotty Percise had this brainchild, her and her Sunday school class, a little more than seven years ago" said Sherry Archibald with First Baptist. "She's been a strong leader in planning for this every year."

During Warm the World, anyone in the community can go to the church to get some clothes, a coat, blanket or sleeping bag.

Mrs. Archibald said the first event saw about 30 people. Last year, more than 500 attended.

She said the need is great but anticipates that following Hurricane Matthew, the need will be even greater.

The event has become so well known that people begin lining up at the church as early as 4 a.m., although it doesn't start until 8 a.m.

Warm the World was originally a lunch event, but the committee decided to start serving breakfast instead.

"We recognize that some of those folks in line also need and want to take advantage of the Soup Kitchen for lunch," Mrs. Archibald said. "We felt like changing it to breakfast was a way for them to get two meals that day."

Church members arrive at the church early to make several breakfast casseroles.

"This year we're buying 20 pounds of sausage and 20 dozen eggs for the casseroles," Mrs. Archibald said. "Each Sunday school class will buy an ingredient and split it up to make the casseroles. We'll also serve fruit, milk, juice and coffee."

She said that in past years, some of Goldsboro's restaurants have also donated food for the event.

Associate pastor Scott Thrailkill said that the biggest struggle for the church over the past few years has been deciding exactly what would be needed for each event and how much would be needed.

"We always find we need men's large items," Mrs. Archibald said. "Even if the men aren't a large size, they layer things and need that larger size. And last year, after being open a couple hours, we ran out of children's items."

When the church opens its doors that morning, people will be given a number and ushered into the fellowship hall for breakfast. When their number is called, they will be taken to the gym where they can choose from the many items that have been collected. Then they can return to the fellowship hall for more breakfast with church members.

"It's a good opportunity for us as a church to be able to sit down with our guests and just have fellowship with them," Mrs. Archibald said. "We also see if there are any other needs we can assist them with. We have a resource table for them if they have other needs and we provide them with a Bible.

"We want to be the body of Christ by just holding their hand and talking to them. A lot of them need someone just to listen."

Thrailkill said he sees some of the same people each year and he also sees new people.

"I believe it makes them feel like somebody really cares," he said. "That's one reason why we're doing this, not to gain church members because we know most of them we won't see again until next year. We simply let people know that somebody cares and somebody thinks they're important."

Mrs. Archibald said the church members also do it for another reason.

"We also do it because -- selfishly -- it's so rewarding for us," she said. "I hope we are a blessing to them, but it's rewarding to me when I can look around and see my church members so filled with joy to be able to make new friends in this way and give to our community where there's a need."

Items for Warm the World can be gently used or new. The church is collecting coats, hats, gloves, blankets and sleeping bags. Any monetary donations received will be used to buy new items for the event.

Donations may be dropped off at the church Monday through Thursday from 8:30 to 5 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If any groups are holding drives to collect items for Warm the World and have a lot of things to donate, they can call the church at 919-735-2561 to have them picked up.

Any business that would like to donate food for the event should also call the church office.

The First Baptist Church in Mount Olive will also be hosting a Warm the World event on Nov. 5.