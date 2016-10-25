Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 25

Two are arrested for carjacking

By Ethan Smith

Police say two 18-year-olds pointed a gun at a woman's head and forced her from her car Sunday.

Both men are in custody.

Jose Avendano-Ortiz and Erik Penaloza, both of 105 Logan's Run Lane, Albertson, were arrested and charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony second-degree kidnapping, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen goods and assault by pointing a gun. Penaloza was also charged with simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men are being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under an $800,000 secured bond each.

According to a news release, the two men approached a woman using the ATM at the Wilco-Hess at 1501 U.S. 70 West and one of them brandished a silver handgun.

They demanded the woman give them everything, but the release said she was startled and did not hand over anything.

Then, the two men allegedly stole her 2009 Nissan Versa, which had her husband and daughter's cell phones inside.

Police used the two cell phones to track the location of the car and found it at the Brookside Open Air Market at 2000 S. Slocumb St., the release said.

The two teenagers were also at the market and were arrested without incident.

A silver .38 caliber revolver was found at the scene and the car was recovered without damage.

Both men had their first court appearance Monday afternoon.