Crowd excited to see Clinton speak

By Melinda Harrell

Published in News on October 26, 2016 10:13 AM

Bill Clinton takes a selfie with a Hillary Clinton supporter just after speaking.

From diehard Democrats to Republicans, the people waiting in line to see former President Bill Clinton on Tuesday were excited to hear what he had to say.

That excitement and undercurrents of optimism set the overall tone of the rally downtown where Bill Clinton came out -- along with Congressman G.K. Butterfield and former Gov. Jim Hunt -- to stump for his wife, Hillary Clinton.

While waiting for the arrival of the former president, volunteers bustled behind the scenes making last minute preparations for the speech but also to encourage those in attendance to get out and vote this election year.

"I am volunteering because I want people to get out and vote," volunteer Sharon Richardson said.

"I want to make sure our country moves forward together for someone who is understanding, supports equal rights, supports women and equal pay and someone who has experience."

Richardson said her volunteer work is primarily focused on helping people get to the polls.

"The fact is, I want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get out and vote, especially because of the hurricane," Richardson said.

"I want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to exercise their given right to vote this year."

Carol Surtain, another volunteer, said she expected "all good things to happen" this election year and is volunteering to "be a part of history" and to tell her great-grandchildren she was in some way a part of the campaign for Hillary Clinton.

The crowd that waited in line to see Bill Clinton were enthusiastic as well.

Marshall Smith, a disabled veteran, came out to see the former president.

"I love President Clinton," he said with a smile.

"I wish we could have kept him."

Eloise Crawford was equally nostalgic remembering Bill Clinton's tenure as president as a time of prosperity.

"I came out to see Bill," she said.

"I never seen before. I had money in my paycheck when he was president. I am visiting from Philadelphia, and I had to come out."

Pat Rhodes expressed passionate support for Hillary Clinton as a candidate, which was why she was one of the first in line to see Bill Clinton.

"I came here to support Hillary," she said.

"I am excited to see Bill. I think she is good, and I like what she stands for. I am for her all the way. She cares about people, and I believe she is going to help all she can.

In a sea of Democrats, even registered Republicans Sarah Boyette and Tristian Beard were waiting in the crowd before the gates opened.

"I am going to be honest, we are Republicans who came to see Bill Clinton," Beard said.

"He is a former president, and I respect him. I am all about looking at both sides."