Islamic group hosts events

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 26, 2016 10:13 AM

The Wayne County Islamic Society is conducting a set of events to convey to the Wayne County community that it shares its objective of developing a stronger, more united community.

These events are a clothing and food giveaway on Oct. 29 and a "Community Sharing Day" on Nov. 5. Both events will be held at Masjid As Salaheen, 522 S. Slocumb St. The Oct. 29 event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those donating clothes or food are asked to bring the donations to the masjid (mosque) by Thursday, Oct. 27. The Nov. 5 event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In relation to the objective of developing a stronger, more united community, these events are intended to convey to the Goldsboro community that Islam is compatible -- not discordant -- with the fundamental principles upon which American society is based. This begins by demonstrating the similarity between Islam and Christianity.

In support of this, Abdul Halim Mustafa, the president of the Wayne County Islamic Society, issued the following statement. "The overall message of Christianity and Islam are quite similar, although the approach and terminology may vary. Islam is the only organized religion other than Christianity that believes in Jesus Christ, who is mentioned in our Holy Book, the Qur'an. In our belief system, he is the Messiah, a revered Prophet and Messenger of God, but not God nor God's son. Islam places upon every individual the responsibility to make any effort within her or his power to improve the society of which they are a part. It is consistent with this responsibility that we conduct these two events."

The following quotation from the Holy Qur'an is the basis of this set of events: Let there arise out of you a group of people inviting to all that is good, enjoining Al-Ma'ruf (i.e. all that leads to tranquility and harmony) and forbidding Al-Munkar (i.e. all that leads to tumult and discord). And it is they who are the successful. (Surah 3, Ayah 104)