Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 26

<< "State recognizes two schools in county for graduation rates" - "Former president makes stop in city" >>

More locations to open for voting

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 26, 2016 10:13 AM

Nearly 6,500 have cast ballots through Tuesday at the one-stop early voting location at the Wayne County Board of Elections office, 209 S. William St.

The site opened Oct. 20, and five additional sites will open at 9 a.m. Thursday for the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election.

They are Goldsboro Worship Center, 900 W. New Hope Road; Little River Shopping Center, 1310 W. Grantham St.; New Hope Friends Church, 4451 U.S. 70 East; Mount Olive train depot, 110 W. Main St., Mount Olive; and Fremont Town Hall, 120 E. Main St., Fremont.

The dates and times are for those locations are:

* Oct. 27, 28 and 31 and Nov. 1 through Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

* Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Oct. 30, noon to 4 p.m.

* Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Wayne County Board of Elections office, 209 S. William St., opened Oct. 20 will operate through Nov. 5.

The remaining dates and times are:

* Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 to 4, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

* Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

* Oct. 30, noon to 4 p.m.

* Nov. 5, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Same-day voter registration will be available during the one-stop early voting period only.

Photo ID will not be needed to vote.

On Election Day, Nov. 8, all 30 Wayne County precincts will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The deadline for civilian absentee by mail requests is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

In voting so far 6,491 people have voted with Democrats outnumbering Republicans by almost a two-to-one margin, 3,737 to 1,726. Unaffiliated voters account for another 1,018 ballots and Libertarians, 10.

The total is nearly even between black and white voters, 3,030 and 3,041 respectively. But women have outnumbered men 3,565 to 2,727.