Aycock eligibility at issue

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 27, 2016 10:50 AM

The Charles B. Aycock Golden Falcons football team is facing a potential fine and vacating of some -- or all -- of its wins this season due to having an ineligible player on its roster.

An investigation started when the team self-reported one of its players' physicals had expired, a clerical mix-up that slipped through unnoticed.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association confirmed the investigation today and said the program will likely have to pay a $500 fine, according to the Association's guidelines.

Tra Waters, assistant commissioner of sports and championships with the association said he could not discuss the ineligibility issue as a matter of policy.

He did say, however, that the association leaves it up to the respective school system to determine if it wishes to release that information publicly.

"That is our policy. That keeps it clean on our end," Waters said. "We leave it up to that school to share with other people, or they may want to keep it in-house. We don't want to betray their trust."

The ineligibility was discovered Tuesday afternoon. It is not known how many games the athlete either played in or suited up for as a Golden Falcon.

Both Aycock's Athletics Director Charles Davis and Dean Sauls, assistant superintendent of Wayne County Public Schools, are expected to release statements this afternoon regarding the matter.

Aycock is currently 5-3 overall heading into Friday's game at Eastern Carolina 3-A/4-A Conference foe J.H. Rose.