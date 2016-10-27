Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 27

Historic farm days

By Steve Herring

LAGRANGE -- The 10th annual Historic Farm Days will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28 and 29.

Sponsored by the Antique Tractor Club of the Carolinas, the event will be held at LaGrange Farm Park on Rouse Loop Road off Paul's Path Road.

Admission is free to the event that will showcase antique tractors and antique engines and will include workhorse and mule demonstrations by the North Carolina Workhorse and Mule Association.

A tractor drive will loop Rouse Loop Road.

"Anyone with antique farm equipment whether it be tractors or mule-drawn plows or whatever they want to show, old lawnmowers whatever -- they can take it and display it," said Ralph McKeel, club president. "This is the 10th annual show, but this is the first year that we are sponsoring it."

It had been sponsored by another club that decided not to sponsor it this year, McKeel said.

Tractors from the 1930s on up to the 1980s, antique lawnmowers and lawn tractors and antique engines including throttle and hit-and-miss engines will be on display.

There is no charge to display items.

"Friday is more of a setup day, but last year Friday was just as busy as Saturday," he said. "We don't want this show to go away. Our club is new. It just formed. Sept. 8 was our first meeting."

Wheat Swamp Christian Church of Kinston will sell soft drinks and hot dogs as a fundraiser Friday. It will sell soft drinks, cakes and candies both days.

The club will hold a barbecue plate sale Saturday.

"The barbecue plate lunch, we are not charging, when you get to the end of the line there is a jar there, whatever donation you want to put in is fine," McKeel said. "It has been done for 10 years that way."

Vendors of antique parts, equipment and farm-related items like old milk cans or butter churn for sale.

No alcohol will be allowed.

The nonprofit Antique Tractor Club of the Carolinas club has approximately 50 members.

It meets on the second Thursday at 7 p.m. at Western Sizzlin' in Goldsboro. The annual membership is fee $20

"You don't need any antique equipment or anything, you just need the interest of old farm equipment to be a member," McKeel said. "We'd like to invite everybody out who is interested in old farm equipment."

For more information call 919-440 or 252-526-8536.