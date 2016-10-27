Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 27

Trump stumps in Kinston

By Brandon Davis

Published in News on October 27, 2016

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS From left: Jordan Mclawhorn, Cody Dula, Jesse Mercer, Daniel Benton, and Owen Tyndall (in the "P" shirt) celebrate prior to Donald Trump's arrival at the Kinston Regional Jetport on Wednesday evening. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Donald Trump stands at a podium reacting to cheers from his supporters after arriving at the Kinston Regional Jetport on Wednesday evening.

KINSTON -- An enthusiastic crowd of hundreds stood near the runway at the Kinston Regional Jetport Wednesday evening to hear presidential candidate Donald Trump speak about employment and the military.

"We're going to bring back your jobs that have been taken from you that have been shipped all over the world," Trump said. "We're going to stop jobs from leaving North Carolina."

The Republican nominee described the state as a place of "jobs theft" and listed jobs from Charlotte, Winston-Salem and other cities around the state that have gone to Mexico.

Trump said jobs will start returning to America as soon as he becomes president, but he told the crowd the state is still doing well.

"This is a great, great state," Trump said. "And we're going to make it better."

People hoisted their Trump-Pence signs and waved their red "Let's Make America Great Again" hats in celebration.

Trump then shifted the focus to veterans and what he called the "badly depleted" military.

Trump said veterans are not being cared for, and noted that North Carolina is home to more than 750,000 veterans. He said veterans will no longer wait in a line to visit a doctor, if he is elected president.

He promised that America that if elected, he will see to it that the U.S. will take care of its veterans and improve its military prowess.

"North Carolina will be a major part of this rebuilding effort with new, advanced fighters flying from Seymour Johnson," he said, adding that improvements at Camp Lejeune and Fort Bragg will be made as well.

Supporters traveled miles to see Trump in person, and Tom and Diane Marsh were proud to finally see him.

"I think the movement is something worth seeing, and I hate for something like this to come within 35 miles from New Bern and not make the effort to come and see him," Marsh said.

"There's so many positive things going on, and we just want to be part of it."