Bobby Denning dies at age 78

By Steve Herring

Published in News on October 28, 2016 9:57 AM

Full Size Full Size George Robert "Bobby" Denning

MOUNT OLIVE -- George Robert "Bobby" Denning is being remembered today as a remarkable man who overcame physical disabilities to become one of Wayne County's most successful businessmen.

He is remembered as well for all that he has done for the town -- most of which he did without seeking public recognition.

Denning, who had been confined to a wheelchair for most of his life, died Wednesday at home.

He was 78.

Born in Wayne County, he was the son of the late George Denning and Annie Pearl Denning.

Denning was owner and president of Bobby Denning Inc. and Bobby Denning Properties LLC.

He operated Bobby Denning Furniture and several mobile home parks.

"He was really one of the most remarkable people I have ever met," state Sen. Louis Pate said. "He was in the worst physical shape of anybody you could imagine, but yet he had a good mind about him.

Denning was very intelligent and an astute businessman, Pate said.

"His family worked with him, and in a lot of ways overcame a lot of his disabilities due to the fact they were right there for him and with him all the time. He will certainly be missed."

Mayor Ray McDonald Sr. knew Denning for many years.

"Bobby Denning was a real friend to Mount Olive," McDonald said. "I don't guess a lot of people know that because he didn't want us to tell the public what he did for us.

"On a number of occasions when we had equipment broke down or we couldn't get a job done because we didn't have the money he would step in and do it, and then he wouldn't let us pay him."

McDonald said he would ask Denning to send a bill to the town.

Denning would send the bill, but it would be marked as paid in full, McDonald said.

"He would always say it was for the people of Mount Olive," McDonald said. "Bobby had this thing about Mount Olive being so good to him when he first got started in business here.

"He had a fire, and he moved to Mount Olive. He told me a number of times that Mount Olive is really what got him going."

When Denning was asked for help, the town also received more than it expected, McDonald said.

Denning would not only send equipment, he would send workers as well, he said.

"On top of that, and a lot of people don't know this, he was one of the largest taxpayers in our town," McDonald said. "He never complained about it."

McDonald recalls a discussion several years back when the town wanted to increase the tax rate by five cents in order to give pay raises to police officers.

"He was all for that," he said. "He was positive about everything when it came to Mount Olive."

He felt the same about the University of Mount Olive, where he served on its foundation board, McDonald said.

"He really thought that Mount Olive College was one of the greatest assets that Mount Olive had," he said. "He was just a personal friend, and I am just glad that I got to know him.

"He is the kind of person you don't find friends like him every day. How many people do you know that was in his condition would accomplish what this man would accomplish?"

On that top of that Denning gave back a lot to his community, McDonald said.

He also was a big supporter of law enforcement, he said.

"The town of Mount Olive and the people that were the closest to him are going to miss him because although Bobby was pretty well off, he did try to give back to the community.

"I have always respected him for that."

Denning was a member of Pleasant Union Christian Church and the Bobby Denning Grange.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the Kornegay Arena on the University of Mount Olive campus with the Rev. Kevin Haynes and the Rev. Bill Rose officiating.

Interment will follow in Wayne Memorial Park.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Shumate-Faulk Funeral Home.

In addition to flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 353 East Six Forks Drive No. 290, Raleigh, NC 27609.