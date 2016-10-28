Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 28

<< "Police investigate early-morning shooting death" - "AT&T call center closes after flood damage" >>

La Cuata in Dudley robbed at gunpoint

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 28, 2016 9:57 AM

A man stole $200 at gunpoint from La Cuata Mexican Restaurant in Dudley Wednesday morning.

According to a report filed with the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, a 6-foot-tall, 200-pound black man walked into the restaurant around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday and took a menu like he was going to place an order.

Then the man held a handgun to the cashier's neck and chest area and grabbed around $200 from the register, the report said. He was not wearing any gloves.

The employee then slammed the cash register shut and ran out the back door, and the man ran out of the front door of the business and escaped.

Authorities do not know the man's direction or method of travel when he escaped.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.