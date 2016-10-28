Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 28

Man shot in scuffle with officer

By News-Argus Staff

Published in News on October 28, 2016 3:06 PM

Authorities are investigating a breaking and entering in Dudley Thursday night that ended with one person being shot by the Wayne Community College Police Chief Willie Lee Brinson and another being arrested.

According to a press release, Brinson found two men breaking into a house at 496 Sleepy Creek Road around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Brinson was checking the property after seeing a suspicious vehicle parked in the area.

He then found one man in the backyard of the property and saw another man crawling out of a window of the house.

The man in the backyard then fled, and the other man crawling out of the window dropped to the ground, got up and began to run, according to the release.

Brinson yelled for that man to stop and come back, and the man began walking toward him with something in his hand.

According to the release, the man then assaulted Brinson, who was still partially sitting in his car.

During the assault Brinson's handgun went off when the man allegedly tried to take it from him.

Sheriff Larry Pierce said that Brinson was not on duty at the time, and the pistol was a privately-owned weapon.

Brinson has been a law enforcement officer for approximately 35 years.

After the weapon discharged, the man ran away.

A short time later, officers responded to a call of a man arriving at Wayne Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound who had two people with him at the time.

He was taken to Vidant Medical Hospital in Greenville and officers requested the two people with him come to the Wayne County Sheriff's Annex for questioning.

As a result of the questioning, one of the people that arrived at the hospital with the man who was shot was arrested.

Isidro Fonseca, 25, of 114 Willard Lane, Dudley, was charged with felony breaking and entering and given a $5,000 secured bond.

Update -- According to an update news release issued at about 3:30 Friday afternoon, warrants have been secured on the man who was shot by Brinson, 26-year-old Jesus Manuel Diaz-Fonseca, of 101 Ridge Drive, Dudley, for felony breaking and entering with the intent to commit larceny.

Diaz-Fonseca is in stable condition at Vidant Medical Center in Greenvill