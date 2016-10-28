Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 28

<< "Bobby Denning dies at age 78" - "Sheriff: Incident could've escalated" >>

Man shot, killed on Astor Court

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 28, 2016 9:57 AM

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed around 1 a.m. today in the 100 block of Astor Court.

Police responded to a shots fired call and found Shai Taylor Valentine lying unresponsive behind the apartments.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Yellow crime scene tape cordoned off the corner between 121 and 134 Astor Court this morning as investigators took photographs of the scene and an officer was parked in front of the tape.

Another officer was stationed between 114 and 116 Astor Court, where crime scene tape blocked off a small ditch area and was strung between a lightpole and a tree.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, said officers were searching for evidence connected to the slaying in both areas that are marked off.

"We're waiting for daylight so we can finish our evidence gathering process," Carmon said.

This morning's shooting death marks the city's ninth homicide in 2016. Carmon said no one has come forward with information related to the shooting yet.

Of this year's homicides, five remain unsolved in addition to Valentine.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous, and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.