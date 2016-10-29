Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

Award hopeful inspires youth

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:42 PM

Alando Mitchell, founder of A Drummers World, was recently nominated for a Lamplighter award for his service with the

organization.

Lamplighter awards are designed to acknowledge and honor individuals and organizations who are "lighting the path" for others through their volunteer work and community service.

The awards ceremony will be held at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh on Nov. 5. Mitchell is one of three finalists in the music and community category.

Mitchell was selected as a finalist by a review panel for the awards committee.

"My story was turned in for the service I've been doing with young people by way of A Drummers World drumline Performing Arts School," Mitchell said. "I started out at the YMCA 10 years ago and we recently moved into our own building last August."

It is Mitchell's first time being nominated for the award.

Mitchell compared the award nomination to receiving a nomination for the BET Awards or the Oscars.

"It's a long time coming, because over the last 10 years we have worked with 1,200 kids," Mitchell said. "My group focuses on helping youth better themselves."

Mitchell said his organization focuses on character words each month to teach children how to build character traits such as respect, integrity, sharing, caring, responsibility and more.

"We have a character word each month that we build on, that we mentor them on," Mitchell said. "We're about more than just drumming and dance."

Mitchell said the organization has five dance lines and four drum lines.

A Drummers World programs often perform in local parades and at local events, and drumlines will perform two shows in Raleigh in November on Fayetteville Street and on the Capitol Grounds.

There are currently approximately 100 people enrolled in the program.

This will mark the 15th year of the Lamplighter awards, which are presented by McDonalds and The Light 103.9 FM.