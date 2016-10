Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

<< "Stein eyes state's top law enforcement post" - "ECCC car show slated for Nov. 5" >>

bus trip

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:43 PM

NCCU v. N.C. A&T

A bus trip to the North Carolina Central-N.C. A&T football game on Nov. 19 will leave from First African Baptist Church at 11 a.m. General Admission ticket and roundtrip bus fare are $65.00. Money is due by Nov. 5. Fare can be submitted to any member of the Gold-Wayne chapter of the NCCU Alumni Association. Call 919-242-1340 or 919-621-1681 for more information.