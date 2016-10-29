Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

<< "ECCC car show slated for Nov. 5" - "City begins to clean up after catastrophic flood: Council approves $250,000 to pay for clean up" >>

City begins to clean up after catastrophic flood: Christ in Action team works in Goldsboro

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:43 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/ROCHELLE MOORE Immanuel Ibon, a local Christ in Action volunteer, helps Mike Kilmer unload a 3-foot-diameter tree stump from a track loader at a home on Winslow Circle Thursday.

Ora Douglas stood in her back yard watching a Christ in Action team work to remove a 36-inch-diameter tree stump damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

Without the recent help by the Mannassas, Va.-based, nonprofit ministry, Douglas would have likely paid as much as $1,500 for the work at her Winslow Circle home.

"People would easily charge $1,000 to $1,500, and we did it for nothing -- for free," said Denny Nissley, founder and executive director of Christ in Action.

The team checked under her home, removed wet insulation and hauled off damaged items from her garage and back yard, all at no cost. They also removed the 50-foot tree and other scattered debris from the yard.

"They're doing a great job," said Douglas, a 77-year-old homeowner. "That will probably save me some money on my heating unit, probably $500. This is a help that Christian people who are doing this work is helpful because it will help me to get back into my home quicker."

A team of about two dozen Christ in Action staff and volunteers from across the country arrived in Goldsboro a week ago and started helping homeowners with hurricane disaster relief assistance.

"We want to help people get back in their houses as soon as they can," said volunteer David Beaulieu.

More volunteers arrived Friday and a total of 30 are expected, Nissley said.

"We do it because we like people," Nissley said. "Jesus died for people, and we like people, and we want to be his hands extended in the time of need.

"We have people in tears when we do our job."

Christ in Action's disaster relief assistance includes furniture and debris removal, mucking and gutting out homes, cutting and removing trees and limbs and using heavy equipment to remove structures, including homes, sheds and garages that can't be repaired. All of the work is provided at no cost.

Two teams of a dozen volunteers have worked on 15 homes throughout the county and another 30 property owners are on a waiting list.

"We have requests where trees fell on cars," Nissley said.

On Friday, Christ in Action volunteers worked on houses along Winslow Circle, Herbert Street, Lane Tree Drive, West Sherard Court and Simpson Street.

Properties are being prioritized based on need and taking into consideration the elderly, people lacking insurance and other complications, Nissley said.

Christ in Action, which usually has anywhere from 80 to 90 volunteers, is currently seeking other workers from its list of 9,000 potential volunteers across the nation, Nissley said.

The group, which is being housed inside Generation Church, at 3016 Summit Road, near U.S. 70, expects to work in Wayne County through Nov. 18 -- one month.

Christ in Action has multiple trailers, equipment, a mobile cooking trailer and mobile shower facilities stationed at the church.

Hot showers are being offered to residents displaced by the hurricane. Anyone seeking assistance from Christ in Action can contact its hotline at (571) 358-9242 or email assistance@christinaction.com.

Christ in Action is hosting a community meeting Tuesday, from 6-7 p.m., at Generation Church where multiple hurricane recovery and response organizations will be available to offer information on the types of assistance available. Representatives from the city of Goldsboro, Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Health Department, Salvation Army, United Way and others plan to be in attendance. Food will be provided at the event.