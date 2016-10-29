Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

City begins to clean up after catastrophic flood: Council approves $250,000 to pay for clean up

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:43 PM

Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Wayne County Chief Building Inspector Allen Anderson clutches his chest as he discusses the process of the condemnation of homes in Wayne County in the Goldsboro City Hall Annex building on Friday. Full Size Full Size News-Argus/SETH COMBS Wayne County Electrical Inspector Sam Taylor shows the old style electrical cords believed to be the main reason behind certain homes being condemned in Wayne County in the Goldsboro City Hall Annex Building.

City of Goldsboro leaders were briefed Friday on hurricane disaster relief efforts and expenses related to the city's response to Hurricane Matthew.

The city council approved using $250,000 from its general fund to pay for debris removal, emergency supplies, equipment purchases, cemetery vaults and repairs to wastewater pump stations and other facilities.

"It's believed that these costs will be eligible for FEMA reimbursements," said Kaye Scott, Goldsboro finance director.

The funding was approved so the city can pay for immediate expenses, with reimbursements to the general fund expected at a later date. The costs are estimates, as assessments are ongoing. The expenses do not include overtime pay, which has not been calculated, Scott said.

The council also approved a $89,850 contract with Asphalt Services of Goldsboro for road repairs on South Slocumb Street near the back gate of Seymour Johnson Air Force base. A portion of the road washed out from floodwaters and repairs to the section of roadway will start Monday, said Marty Anderson, Goldsboro chief city engineer. Repairs will take seven days, he said.

During the meeting, the city's chief building inspector, Allen Anderson, said it's been difficult working with homeowners who have had their houses temporarily condemned and electricity disconnected due to safety and liability concerns.

"On October the 9th, after the storm passed through, the department is tasked with damage assessment for all the structures," Anderson said. "We actually waded in the water. We had a lot of water, a lot of water that went places that Hurricane Floyd and Fran didn't touch. We made an effort to get out there and make sure that the public is aware of what the hazards are."

Condemnation signs were posted on nearly 400 homes found with water inside the structures and inside the crawl spaces. The condemnation notices do not mean that the houses can't be repaired or that they need to be demolished. Repairs can be made but homeowners are recommended to not stay in the houses until the work is complete and approved by a city inspector.

"It's unfortunate that it happened, but the flood happened," Anderson said. "I thought that it was our responsibility, as the city inspection department, to make sure that the public goes back into these homes safe. With the mold and the mildew and the damaged wiring, the ductwork, all those systems needed to be checked out before they could go back into these homes safe."

More than 300 of the properties had electricity disconnected this week, due to many found with water-soaked, cloth-covered wiring. As of Friday afternoon, 40 of the homes had electricity restored.

Repairs to electrical systems have been difficult, with many local companies bogged down with multiple work orders in the aftermath of the storm.

"I know the power has been pulled on a lot of these properties," Anderson said. "I cant say I was very happy about that, but it was the right thing to do to make sure that the owners would take care of the necessary things that needed to be taken care of."

The electricity was disconnected after city inspectors learned that some homeowners were living in condemned houses where repairs were not finished.

"It really hits your heart when you see them come in your office, crying on your shoulder," Anderson said. "We felt like we had to do something to limit our risks. And a lot of people don't understand that. Some people understand and some don't, but at the end of the day, it's my responsibility, as the chief inspector, to protect the public and the citizens and the city of Goldsboro."

In two weeks, the city inspections department issued more than 700 permits, employees worked long hours and efforts to educate homeowners has been ongoing. City permits are being issued at no cost. The department is also providing lists of authorized local electricians and companies providing heating and air conditioning repairs.

Mayor Chuck Allen said residents need to be careful if they are approached by an unknown electrician or repair crew that asks for payment upfront.

"There are some less than scrupulous people in town," Allen said. "We've heard where people are doing price gouging."

Officials plan to meet with FEMA representatives Tuesday to start the city's application for assistance. Wayne County residents, businesses and local government are eligible for FEMA assistance after the area received a federal disaster declaration.

The FEMA disaster recovery center is continuing to help local residents and business owners from the W.A. Foster Center, at 1012 S. John St., Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Applications can also be made by calling 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).