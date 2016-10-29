Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

ECCC car show slated for Nov. 5

By Dennis Hill

October 29, 2016

GOLDSBORO - Chevrolet of Goldsboro and Eastern Carolina Corvette Club will hold a 22nd Annual Veteran's Day Car Show on Saturday, Nov. 5, starting at 10 a.m. The awards ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.

All proceeds from the car show will go directly to the local chapter of Disabled America Veterans.

With over 100 cars, trucks and motorcycles on display it is sure to be a fun day for the whole family.

Food Vendors will be around all day and we will be giving away door prices all day.

There will be a $20 donation to the DAV to enter a vehicle in the car show. Six best of show awards all with $500 cash money and a trophy. Top 100 trophy winners, plus so much more. Come out for a beautiful day for a car show, showing support to the Local Disabled American Veteran's and enjoying the classics.

