Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

<< "City begins to clean up after catastrophic flood: Council approves $250,000 to pay for clean up" - "Goldsboro Halloween hours" >>

Empty Stocking Fund accepting donations

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:43 PM

With water from Hurricane Matthew still receding, it is a difficult time to think about Christmas.

But the holiday is approaching and the Empty Stocking Fund needs your help.

The fund has created a holiday for needy children in Wayne County for over a century and organizers believe the lingering effects of the storm will not dampen the public enthusisam for the fund that has turned into a success every year.

It will take a great outpouring of community support. Please consider making a donation to the Empty Stocking Fund. Many of the children who will be helped are among those displaced by the flooding. You will be doing your part to rebuild their lives at a time of the year when hope should seem the brightest.

Every penny donated goes directly to buy toys and clothes for the children. It is a an all-volunteer effort. The donors and those the donations are being made in honor or memory of will be published on a daily basis in The News-Argus.

To give to the Empty Stocking Fund people can simply stop by the newspaper office at 310 N. Berkeley Blvd., or mail checks made out to The Empty Stocking Fund and mail them to P.O. Box 10629, Goldsboro NC, 27532.

* Michael Krauss, $100

* Paul and Dana Willman, $100

* Anonymous,$20

* James Spader and Randy Spader, $50

* William Pate, $200

Total to date

$470