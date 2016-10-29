Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

Entries sought for Veterans Day parade

By Staff Reports

October 29, 2016

Entries are still being sought for the annual Veterans Day Parade that will be held at 11 a.m. on Veterans Day in downtown Goldsboro.

The parade will feature more than 100 groups, including bands, floats, motorcycle clubs, and marching units, including Scouts, junior ROTC units and a contingent of 300 airmen from Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

The parade is being sponsored by the Wayne County Veterans and Patriots Coalition. Entry forms can be obtained by visiting the Wayne County government website, www.waynegov.com, and clicking on the veterans office page.

Entries should have a patriotic theme. The deadline for entering is Friday, Nov. 4.

Col. Christopher Sage, commander of the 4th Fighter Wing at Seymour Johnson, will be the guest speaker at the event.

Line-up begins at 9:30 a.m. on South Center Street. The parade will march up Center Street, turn back after circling the roundabout with Ash Street, come back down Center, turn west onto Walnut Street for one block, then go down James Street for two blocks before turning back east on Spruce Street to finish at its starting point.

City Council member Bill Broadaway will serve as the parade's grand marshal. Col. Sage will speak following the parade.

The Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a public reception following the event at 1 p.m. at the Wayne County Museum at 116 N. William St.