Goldsboro Halloween hours

By Rochelle Moore

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:43 PM

Halloween will be observed in the city of Goldsboro Monday from 6-8 p.m.

City leaders are encouraging residents to take precautions to ensure safety during traditional trick-or-treat activities.

Parents are asked to supervise children, confine trick-or-treating within their neighborhood and limit activities to children under the age of 16.

Residents participating in handing out Halloween candy are asked to leave a porch light on or other outdoor light during the hours of 6 to 8 p.m. Parents should direct children to pass by homes that do not have an outside light on.

City officials are encouraging safety to ensure that parents and children have an enjoyable Halloween.