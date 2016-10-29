Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

pet food drive

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:43 PM

PET FOOD DRIVE: Coldwell Banker Howard Perry and Walston kicked off its second annual pet food drive in mid-October. The drive will continue through Nov. 20. One hundred percent of the items collected will be distributed to local pet foster and rescue organizations. Last year, 900 pounds of food was collected. This year's goal is 2,000 pounds. Hurricane Matthew has made the need all the more acute. Items can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the business next to Pizza Hut in the Harris Teeter Shopping Complex on Wayne Memorial Drive. For more information, call Nancy Connolly at 919-222-3958.