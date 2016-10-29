Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

Schools invite public to discuss planning

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:43 PM

Wayne County Public Schools is continuing its efforts to roll out its strategic plan and provide updates to the community on where the district is headed, with six sessions planned around the county.

The district began the process last year, meeting with interested parents, staff and interested stakeholders in both the fall and the spring. Dr. Michael Dunsmore, who took over as schools superintendent in July 2015, spearheaded efforts to develop and implement a five-year transformational strategic plan.

Beginning this week, meetings will be held in each of the six attendance zones, as well as two on Seymour Johnson Air Force to give updates on the plan.

"My administrative team is working diligently to help address school and district needs in the areas of facilities, finances, academic supports, technology and school climate," Dunsmore said. "It is our hope that annual strategic plan meetings will help keep district stakeholders abreast of what efforts are taking place, as well as give them an opportunity to provide input and feedback directly to those working to strategically move our district forward."

The following dates and locations have been announced for the follow-up meetings. Parents with students at Edgewood Community Developmental School, Wayne Academy, Wayne Early/Middle College High and Wayne School of Engineering are encouraged to attend the meeting for the attendance zone where they live.

*Nov. 3, Goldsboro High School auditorium, for Carver Heights, Dillard Middle, Goldsboro High and North Drive Elementary schools

*Nov. 7, Rosewood High cafeteria, for Rosewood elementary, middle and high schools

*Nov. 9, Charles B. Aycock High cafeteria, for CBA, Fremont STARS, Northeast and Northwest elementary schools and Norwayne Middle

*Nov. 14, SJAFB Heritage Hall, a town meeting will be open to base-connected parents of WCPS students and/or other interested base personnel and connected families

*Nov. 15, Spring Creek High cafeteria, for the Spring Creek elementary, middle and high schools

*Nov. 16, Eastern Wayne High cafeteria, for Eastern Wayne elementary, middle and high schools, Greenwood Middle, Meadow Lane and Tommy's Road elementary schools

*Nov. 17, Southern Wayne High cafeteria, for Brogden Middle and Primary schools, Carver and Grantham elementary schools, Grantham and Mount Olive middle schools and Southern Wayne.

*Nov. 28, SJAFB Heritage Hall, home school meeting for base-connected parents of home school students and/or other interested base connected families.

All meetings will start at 6 p.m.

"With hundreds of military connected students living in Wayne County, we especially look forward to the addition of the two meetings on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base," Dunsmore said. "Military connected children have a much different education experience than most traditional students.

"Meeting with base personnel and their families will allow us as a district to better understand the personal needs and perspectives of this community."