Section of U.S. 70 in Johnston to be closed

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:43 PM

RALEIGH - To allow workers to safely place girders for a new bridge over U.S. 70, the N.C. Department of Transportation will close a section of U.S. 70 near Pine Level in Johnston County overnight starting Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Beginning at 10 p.m., the highway will be closed nightly until 6 a.m. the following morning, between I-95 and Davis Mill/Stevens Chapel Road until mid-November.

Traffic will be re-routed onto U.S. 70 Alternate around the closure.

The construction is part of a project to improve safety along a two-mile stretch of U.S. 70.

It includes converting the intersections at Davis Mill Road/Stevens Chapel Road and near Woods Road/U.S. Business to interchanges.

For real-time travel information, motorists can visit the Traveler Services section of NCDOT.gov or follow NCDOT on Twitter.