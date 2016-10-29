Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

Shots fired had no ties to murder

By Ethan Smith

Shots fired into a house and additional reports of shots fired bookended the Friday morning murder of 21-year-old Shai Taylor Valentine, according to police reports.

The incidents happened at 10:30 p.m. Thursday, and 12:43 a.m. and 3:11 a.m. Friday.

Valentine's murder in the 100 block of Astor Court happened at 1:08 a.m. Friday, according to a press release.

According to Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division, authorities do not currently believe any of the shots fired calls are related to Friday morning's shooting death.

"We don't have any evidence to that effect," Carmon said.

Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday police responded to a shots fired call at 718 N. Jackson St.

Once on scene, the people living there told police they were watching television when someone began shooting into their house.

The television, glass window and wall of the house were all damaged, and the residence incurred approximately $950 worth of damage.

Police responded to another shots fired call just after 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Olivia Lane. ShotSpotter alerted officers to one round being fired in the area.

Then, just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to 303 Bright St. when ShotSpotter alerted them to three shots being fired in the area.

No evidence related to a shooting was found at Bright Street or Olivia Lane, Carmon said.

Valentine's murder marks the ninth homicide in the city this year.

No arrests have been made in those six killings, including Valentine's.

Anyone with information about a crime in Wayne County is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255, text tips to 919-222-4230 or submit information at tipsubmit.com.

Callers can remain anonymous and information leading to a felony arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.