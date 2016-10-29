Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 29

<< "Section of U.S. 70 in Johnston to be closed" - "Entries sought for Veterans Day parade" >>

UMO students receive FFA honors at national convention

By Dennis Hill

Published in News on October 29, 2016 9:43 PM

MOUNT OLIVE -- Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization. The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of individuals for excelling over a period of years in academic and professional excellence. Seven University of Mount Olive students joined that exclusive list of awardees this year.

Bethany Tant of Wendell; Ali Holton of Tyro; Aubrianna Balderas of Grantham; Kelly Huffman of Richlands; Haley Bueing of Hope Mills; Morgan Matthis of Clinton; and Elizabeth Parker of Four Oaks received their American FFA Degree at the 89th National FFA Convention which was held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Additionally, Josh Jennings of Hertford; Samantha Byrd of Hope Mills; and Gordon Gabriel of Clayton attended the national conference, and in conjunction with award recipients, judged and scored the Farm Business Management Career Development Event. The Farm Business Management CDE helps students develop business management skills and learn to apply economic principles to agriculture and agribusiness.

The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 629,327 student members in grades seven through 12 who belong to one of 7,757 local FFA chapters throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.