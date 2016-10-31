Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 31

Airman killed in vehicle accident

By From staff reports

Published in News on October 31, 2016 9:59 AM

A service member assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base died in Greenville Saturday from injuries suffered in an off-road motorcycle accident.

According to a SJAFB news release, Senior Airman Earl Grover Jr., 23, of the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, was pronounced dead at Vidant Medical Center despite the emergency staff's best efforts.

Grover, originally from Maine, worked as a munitions line delivery crew member and had been serving for four years, base officials said today.

Col. Christopher Sage, 4th Fighter Wing Commander, said in the news release that Team Seymour is dealing "heavy hearts" as it mourns the loss of one of its own.

"During this difficult time we will continue to support one another and provide help to those affected," Sage said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.