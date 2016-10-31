Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 31

Meeting to connect residents to resources

By Rochelle Moore

By Rochelle Moore

Christ in Action, a Virginia-based disaster relief ministry, will host a community meeting Tuesday to connect residents with hurricane recovery resources.

The meeting will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at Generation Church at 3016 Summit Road, near U.S. 70.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, U.S. Small Business Administration, Health Department, city of Goldsboro, Salvation Army, United Way and Christ in Action will provide information and answer questions about available assistance.

Residents will also be provided with help in applying for local, state and federal resources. The meeting is open to the public and free food will be served.

Christ in Action, headquartered in Manassas, Va., will be in Wayne County through Nov. 18 and is helping residents with furniture, tree and debris removal and mucking and gutting homes damaged from Hurricane Matthew.

The nonprofit also has the ability to remove damaged structures, including homes, sheds and garages. All of the work is being provided at no cost. Christ in Action can be reached at 571-358-9242.