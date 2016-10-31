Local News > Archive > October 2016 > 31

WorkKeys tests available at Wayne Community College

By From staff reports

October 31, 2016

Wayne County residents have several opportunities to take the WorkKeys tests for the National Career Readiness Certificate in November.

The Wayne Occupational Readiness Keys for Success, or WORKS, program will provide testing sessions 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, 8 and 29, 12:30-4:30 p.m. on Nov. 17. All of these sessions will be held in Room 136 of the Walnut Building at Wayne Community College. Pre-registration is required, by calling 919-739-7004.

Cost to take the set of three skill assessments (applied mathematics, locating information, and reading for information) is $36 but assistance to cover that cost may be available.

The Airman and Family Readiness Center on Seymour Johnson Air Force Base offers free assessments to military personnel and their dependents. Call 919-772-1123 for more information and to register for the next testing session on base.

A self-directed instruction and skills upgrade training in advance of taking the test is also offered in the WORKS Lab, Room 136 of the Walnut Building. The lab is open 9 a.m. until noon on Mondays and Thursdays, 1-4 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays, and 5-8 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Individuals may earn bronze, silver, gold, or platinum certificates based on their performance on the tests. The NCRC is recognized by employers across the state as a proven measurement of job skills.