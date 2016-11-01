Local News > Archive > November 2016 > 1

City police apprehend man wanted for robbery

By Ethan Smith

Published in News on November 1, 2016 9:58 AM

A man wanted on robbery charges ran when police showed up at his West Holly Street address to arrest him Sunday.

Marcus Benton, 31, of 309 W. Holly St. -- facing robbery with a dangerous weapon charges for allegedly holding someone at knife-point and taking $10 from them -- can now add resisting arrest to that list.

According to a press release, Ronald Yelverton reported to police on Oct. 19 he was walking in the 100 block of West Oak Street when a black man armed with a knife took $10 from him and then fled on foot.

Investigators developed Benton as a suspect and initiated the warrant process on Oct. 27.

Maj. Anthony Carmon, head of the Goldsboro Police Department's criminal investigations division, said Benton made a run for it when the officers arrived at his house Sunday, but according to the police report he was taken into custody without injury.